Bemidji Rail Corridor Project on Track to Reach Fundraising Goal

Held on Monday, the first meeting of the newly established Bemidji Rail Corridor Development Committee saw updates on the much anticipated and closely watched project.

Mayor Jorge Prince and city councilors Audrey Thayer and Lynn Eaton listened as partners of the project provided updates. From current issues such as the condition of the area’s soil to future plans that include input from focus groups, the years-long project appears to be making promising progress.

But with a project of this size, the funding is a major component. Greater Bemidji, a partner of the project, recently gave updated numbers for the current funds raised. Including the promised $10 million from Sanford Health, 20 gifts from other donors have brought fundraising efforts to a total of almost $19 million. The current goal is $25 million.

Greater Bemidji anticipates they will reach 75% of the fundraising goal within the next month. The next meeting will be held in January.

