Dec 5, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

Bemidji Radiothon to End Child Abuse Raises Money for 37th Year

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji childcare forum thumbnail 2

12-05-2025

Community

Bemidji Area Elected Officials Discuss Childcare Affordability at Forum

brainerd radiothon 2025 sqk

12-05-2025

Community

32nd Annual Brainerd Radiothon to End Child Abuse Raises Over $110,000

babinski foundation stray animals winter kittens

12-05-2025

Community

Babinski Foundation Helping Bring Stray Animals off the Streets for Winter

concordia language villages shop the world thumbnail

12-05-2025

Business

Concordia Language Villages Inviting Public to ‘Shop the World’ for Christmas