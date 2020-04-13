Bemidji Public Library To Begin Curbside Pick-Up

Click to print (Opens in new window)

While the Bemidji Public Library remains closed to the public, they announced this morning that they will begin curbside service on Wednesday, April 15th.

You may request the materials you’d like by calling emailing the library at bemidji@krls.org, messaging them on Facebook, or using the online catalog on the krls.org website. When your materials arrive at the library, you will be notified that they are ready to be picked up.

When you get to the library parking lot, call them at 218-751-3963 and they will bring the books out to your car. You must call them and notify the library that you are in the parking lot for them to bring your books out to you.

Curbside pick-up times are from 9 AM to 12 PM and 4 to 6 PM on Monday through Thursday, 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 to 4 PM on Friday, and 10 AM to 1 PM on Saturday.

