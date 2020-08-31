Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Public Library Reopens With Normal Hours

Betsy Melin — Aug. 31 2020

The Bemidji Public Library has reached the next stage of its COVID reopening procedures. Meaning that it will be open on their normal hours of 9-7 Monday through Thursday and 9-5 Friday and Saturday as of today.

The library stacks are now also fully open for patrons to browse. The library will also be offering computer use, printing, and faxing to the community.

There are still some restrictions in place per the state guidelines. They will only allow 20 patrons in the library at any one time. Only a limited amount of computers will be offered. They will be available for each patron once a day with a limit of a 45 minute use period. Seating will also not be available and staff asks that patrons limit library visits to fifteen minutes.

The meeting room is not open at present. Masks are required to enter.

In the time of having limited hours the Bemidji Public Library has cleaned and sanitized the facility, done some remodeling work, and had a new mural installed by renowned artist Wesly May in our children’s area.

