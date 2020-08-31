Bemidji Public Library Reopens With Normal Hours

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Public Library has reached the next stage of its COVID reopening procedures. Meaning that it will be open on their normal hours of 9-7 Monday through Thursday and 9-5 Friday and Saturday as of today.

The library stacks are now also fully open for patrons to browse. The library will also be offering computer use, printing, and faxing to the community.

There are still some restrictions in place per the state guidelines. They will only allow 20 patrons in the library at any one time. Only a limited amount of computers will be offered. They will be available for each patron once a day with a limit of a 45 minute use period. Seating will also not be available and staff asks that patrons limit library visits to fifteen minutes.

The meeting room is not open at present. Masks are required to enter.

In the time of having limited hours the Bemidji Public Library has cleaned and sanitized the facility, done some remodeling work, and had a new mural installed by renowned artist Wesly May in our children’s area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today