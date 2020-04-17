Bemidji Public Library Now Offering Curbside Pickup
The Bemidji Public Library has closed its doors to the public due to COVID-19. This means many services including free internet and printing are no longer available to the public.
But the library is still offering access to materials. The new system has patrons making a reservation and coming to the library to pick it up. A staff member brings the items, including books and DVDs, out to the patron’s car. This minimizes interactions and allows for social distancing.
You can visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.
