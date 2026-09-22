Sep 21, 2026 | By: Ryan Fleming

Bemidji Public Library Joins Statewide ‘Libraries Read Together’ Event

Bemidji Public Library joined a statewide celebration for libraries last Friday, where patrons showed their support through the simple act of reading.

Now in its second year, Minnesota Libraries Read Together is an event that aimed to show the ways libraries connect the public with information and resources. Attendees were invited to take a book and read alongside their fellow community members.

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