Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Public Library & Headwaters Science Center to Present StarLab on July 30th

Emma HudziakJul. 12 2022

The Bemidji Public Library and Headwaters Science Center will be partnering together to bring a StarLab  to the Bemidji Public Library on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 at 11:00 am.

This StarLab is a portable planetarium that will give visitors the ability to explore the skies of Northern Minnesota, as well as a close view into the solar system.

Visitors can also expect to learn about the stars that make up the night sky, learn about how the solar system fits into the galaxy, and take a close look at constellations and how they change positions within seasons.

The Bemidji Public Library is located at 509 America Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

More information can be found by contacting the Bemidji library directly.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Beltrami County Historical Society Joins Museums for All Program

Free State Park Passes Available at MN Public Libraries

In Focus: “They Dance” Powwow Presentation Held in Bemidji

BSU Professor Anton Treuer Presenting Popular Work at Bemidji Public Library

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.