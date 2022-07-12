Bemidji Public Library & Headwaters Science Center to Present StarLab on July 30th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Public Library and Headwaters Science Center will be partnering together to bring a StarLab to the Bemidji Public Library on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 at 11:00 am.

This StarLab is a portable planetarium that will give visitors the ability to explore the skies of Northern Minnesota, as well as a close view into the solar system.

Visitors can also expect to learn about the stars that make up the night sky, learn about how the solar system fits into the galaxy, and take a close look at constellations and how they change positions within seasons.

The Bemidji Public Library is located at 509 America Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

More information can be found by contacting the Bemidji library directly.

