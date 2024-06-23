Bemidji Public Library Getting Ready for This Year’s Book Sale

The Bemidji Public Library will be holding its annual book sale again this year from June 24th to the 27th at the Evangelical Free Church gymnasium.

From 4-7 p.m. on the 24th is the “Friends of the Library” pre-sale, where members of the “Bemidji Friends of the Library” get special, early access to the book selection.

On the 25th and 26th from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. is general admission. Then at at the same time on the 27th is “Bag Day,” where you can pay $2 for a bag to fill as much as you can with books.

This year will offer a wide selection, as 15,000 books have been donated from across northern Minnesota.

“It’s very generous of people,” said Sandi Marshall, a member of the Bemidji Local Library Board. “We can use all the books that are donated. It’s a lot of books and it fills the entire gymnasium at the Evangelical Free Church, which is a rather large room, so it’s a big ordeal to get all the books there and get them sorted out. But they’re set up on tables according to genres, so people can go directly to fiction if they know that they’re interested in fiction or nonfiction or children’s books or any genre of books that people are looking for.”

The book sale is a cash-only event, and no credit cards or checks are accepted. You do not need a library card to shop at the book sale.