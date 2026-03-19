Bemidji Public Library Cuts Hours Following Funding Cuts

The Bemidji Public Library announced that it will now be closed 3 days out of the week following $170,000 worth of funding cuts from Beltrami County. Starting on March 30th, the library will be closed Saturday-Monday, but remain open from Tuesday-Thursday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and on Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM. Along with the hour changes, the library was forced to lay off two full-time staff members, and will have to say goodbye to someone who has become a celebrity amongst those who frequently visit the library.

“Godzilla is my outreach partner,” says Kaye Egelhof, Bemidji Public Library Outreach Coordinator. “He has been here since last summer, and the kids just adore him. But, yeah, we’ve lost our jobs, and it stinks. I’ve been working here for about four years, and I work the county fair, I work the pride festival, I do outreach at Windsong Senior Living, bringing awareness to the library. I’ve met so many wonderful people.”

“It will have a big impact on people, especially being closed on Saturday,” says Sherilyn Warren, Bemidji Public Library Branch Manager. “Saturday, according to our statistics, is our slowest day. However, it is also a day that people who work during the week or want to bring their kids to the library when they’re not at work. That’s the day that they can bring them to the library, and now that’s not going to be available for them.”

The 2 positions the Bemidji Public Library was forced to lay off were the children’s librarian and the outreach coordinator. Their last day will be Friday, March 27th.

The Blackduck Public Library also faced minor hour changes from the County’s funding cuts, dropping to just 20 operating hours a week.