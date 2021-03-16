Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Public Library Celebrates Women’s History Month with Photography Exhibit

Betsy Melin — Mar. 16 2021

The Bemidji Public Library is celebrating Women’s History Month with a photographic exhibit. The showcase will feature images and stories of powerful women throughout the history of Bemidji. Along with the photography exhibit, the library is also showcasing literature that shows the power of women’s voices.

According to a release “The pictures and stories on display at the library give the public a glimpse into the roles women have played in shaping the political landscape of Bemidji and Beltrami County over the past one hundred years. While women have been underrepresented in elective office, their activism has influenced elections and policies for generations in Northern Minnesota.”

The library is open from 9-7 Monday through Thursday and 9-5 Friday and Saturday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Public Library Adds Legal Kiosk

Bemidji Public Library Announces Open House for Wesley May Mural

In Focus: Bemidji Public Library Features New Mural From Local Artist

Bemidji Public Library Reopens with Normal Hours

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.