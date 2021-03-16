Bemidji Public Library Celebrates Women’s History Month with Photography Exhibit
The Bemidji Public Library is celebrating Women’s History Month with a photographic exhibit. The showcase will feature images and stories of powerful women throughout the history of Bemidji. Along with the photography exhibit, the library is also showcasing literature that shows the power of women’s voices.
According to a release “The pictures and stories on display at the library give the public a glimpse into the roles women have played in shaping the political landscape of Bemidji and Beltrami County over the past one hundred years. While women have been underrepresented in elective office, their activism has influenced elections and policies for generations in Northern Minnesota.”
The library is open from 9-7 Monday through Thursday and 9-5 Friday and Saturday.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.