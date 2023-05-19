Bemidji Public Arts Commission Voices Concerns Over Lack of Communication

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Public Arts Commission provided their 2022 annual report at May 15’s regular council meeting. A major talking point mentioned was the lack of communication and clarity around the decisions the commission can make when it comes to installing public art pieces in Bemidji.

The problem bought up during the report centered around how pieces, like the #Bemidji in Paul Bunyan Park, were placed with consulting the commission. PAC members said without knowing who put these projects up, they are not able to assign proper maintenance, address safety concerns, or even proper ownership. This issue also shows the PAC’s lack of contact with other entities.

“That’s why the commission was established to begin with, was so that the art coming into town and being placed would go through the commission,” explained PAC Chair Cindy Burger. “That doesn’t happen. There is nobody we can blame. There’s just no communication. Nobody knows that they should come to us.”

“We no longer have the city manager who was the go-between,” said Ward 4 City Councilor and PAC Council Representative Emelie Rivera. “We also went four or five months without a member on the Parks board from the city council. I feel like there are a number of elements of disconnect that hopefully, in the next year, will resolve themselves.”

The PAC is also looking for volunteers to be on the board. The commission is looking for three city residents and three non-city residents.

