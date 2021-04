Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Project for Change is a group organized to enhance the community for people of color in Bemidji. Now with a guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, members are expressing that this is just one step in creating racial equality.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today