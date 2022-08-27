Bemidji Pride Hosting New Drum Circle for Second Annual Celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Local organizations are coming together to celebrate Bemidji Pride Support Network’s second annual pride event. Set for Saturday, August 27th at the Rail River Folk School, the event is expected to host close to 600 people throughout the afternoon and evening.

Area artists, entertainers, and business owners will be at the event. There will be 44 vendors, an outdoor activity area near Lake Irving for families from 1-5 p.m., and even educational booths for attendees. With all the events planned for the Bemidji Pride celebration, community members are helping with different parts of it.

Members from outside of the Bemidji area will also be highlighted during the event. The Indigenous group Crazy Elk Drum Group will be a new addition this year and will start performing at 1 p.m.

Admission is free for all ages from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be night activities as well for people 18 years of age and older starting at 7 p.m., and for ages 21 and older starting at 10 p.m. More information on the day’s activities can be found on their Facebook page.

