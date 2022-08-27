Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Pride Hosting New Drum Circle for Second Annual Celebration

Mary BalstadAug. 26 2022

Local organizations are coming together to celebrate Bemidji Pride Support Network’s second annual pride event. Set for Saturday, August 27th at the Rail River Folk School, the event is expected to host close to 600 people throughout the afternoon and evening.

Area artists, entertainers, and business owners will be at the event. There will be 44 vendors, an outdoor activity area near Lake Irving for families from 1-5 p.m., and even educational booths for attendees. With all the events planned for the Bemidji Pride celebration, community members are helping with different parts of it.

Members from outside of the Bemidji area will also be highlighted during the event. The Indigenous group Crazy Elk Drum Group will be a new addition this year and will start performing at 1 p.m.

Admission is free for all ages from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be night activities as well for people 18 years of age and older starting at 7 p.m., and for ages 21 and older starting at 10 p.m. More information on the day’s activities can be found on their Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji Ridgeway Initiative Looks for Alternative Housing as School Year Approaches

Sanford Health in Bemidji Seeing High COVID-19 Community Transmission

Grand Opening Held for New East Conifer Estates in Bemidji

Triple T Farm in Mille Lacs Co. Welcomes Public to Learn About Alpacas

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.