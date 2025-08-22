Aug 22, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

Bemidji Pride Celebrating 5th Anniversary with ‘Living Out Loud’ Festival

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Business

Nisswa Women’s Club Hosts 1st Fashion Show Fundraiser Since 2020

Environment

Walleye Limit on Mille Lacs Lake Increasing from 2 to 3 Through Nov. 30

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Gets 1st Win of Season with 7-0 Victory Over Hibbing

Sports

Grand Rapids Girls’ Soccer Shut Out by Duluth Denfeld in Season Opener