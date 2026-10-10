Bemidji Police Take Woman Armed With Rifle Into Custody

Bemidji police took a woman armed with a rifle into custody Thursday evening.

A press release from the Bemidji Police Department said officers at the scene observed the woman in an emotional state. The woman, identified in court documents as 62-year-old Kathy White, refused commands and walked away from officers in the area of Norton Avenue NW and 22nd Street NW.

Officers became concerned for public safety due to the proximity to residential areas, open businesses, and city parks and established perimeter control and began de-escalation attempts. White continued to disregard commands and walk away, but officers were able to quickly take control and disarm her without the use of force.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, officers found one round of .22 caliber ammo in the detachable magazine, and no rounds were located in the chamber. Four rounds of ammo were found in White’s hand when she was searched, and a box of .22 caliber ammo was found in her vehicle.

White was taken to Sanford Health Bemidji for evaluation. Today, she was charged in Beltrami County Court with a gross misdemeanor for carrying a gun in a public place. Bond or bail was set at $6,000 with no conditions or $4,000 with conditions.