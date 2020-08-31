Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Suspect 19 Year-Old Shot Multiple Time Due To Verbal Altercation

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 31 2020

Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Deputies believe a 19 year-old boy was shot multiple times due to an escalated verbal altercation between another male suspect.

Police Chief, Mike Mastin issued the following information about the early Saturday morning shooting:

“Detectives had discovered that the shooting appears to be the result of a verbal
altercation between the victim and another male outside the entrance of the 2830
Ridgeway Apartments. The suspect arrives at this location in what appears to be a gold or
silver Cadillac 4-door sedan. The suspect is wearing a tan plaid short sleeve shirt, black
shorts and a red and black baseball cap. After the shooting the suspect fled the area in the
Cadillac with an unknown driver. He should be considered armed and dangerous. A
second male wearing a red sweatshirt is also present just before the shooting. The
Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying these individuals
and the vehicle.”

According to the Bemidji police report, the 19-year-old did not cooperate with detectives or give any
information related to the shooting.

If you have information about these crimes you can report it and stay anonymous
by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org

