Bemidji Police Set Up Safe Spots For Internet Buying & Selling
New signs have popped up in two locations stating they are Safe Spots for Internet buying and selling exchange areas.
According to a post on the Bemidji Police Departments Facebook page, Police will be monitoring and patrolling two locations.
The first location is located downtown in City Lot 4, which is by the fire hall. The second location is located in the rear parking lot of Target.
The department hopes that the public will utilize these locations for safely buying and selling items that were posted online.
