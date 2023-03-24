Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Seeks Help in Locating Man in Attempted Abduction Case

Justin OthoudtMar. 24 2023

The Bemidji Police Department is asking the public for help in tracking down a man suspected in an attempted abduction.

Jonathan Lee Staples (Credit: Bemidji Police Department)

According to a press release from the Bemidji Police Department, on March 23rd at 1 p.m., officers were dispatched near Birch Lane NE after a report was made regarding an attempted abduction, allegedly committed by Jonathan Lee Staples, 25, of Cass Lake.

Officers spoke with two women who stated they had been walking along Birch Lane NE when they were allegedly approached by Staples, who was described as having long hair and wore a face mask, a black leather jacket and red hooded sweatshirt. The women reported that on separate instances, Staples had grabbed and held each of them against a vehicle parked along the street. Staples released each after they had screamed and walked north into Bemidji State University’s campus.

Staples’ identity was revealed after BSU Public Safety located video footage of him on campus. Officers and detectives have been searching since last night regarding leads or information in this case. Currently, no information about Staples’ or whereabouts are known. Law enforcement is now turning to the public for help in identifying where he might be located.

The police department has also urged anyone living in the immediate area that has surveillance footage that may have captured footage of Staples to contact the department at (218)-333-9111.

Information regarding this case can also be reported anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota on their website or by calling their toll-free number at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)



By — Justin Othoudt

