Bemidji Police Searching For Missing Pregnant Woman
Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating a pregnant Bemidji woman, who hasn’t had any contact with her family since mid-June.
The family of Chelise Desiree Brown, 21, believed that she was in Minneapolis at the time, according to a press release from the Bemidji Police Department.
Brown is described as 5’1, 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos including initials on her chest and left forearm, along with a butterfly tattoo on her left hand by her thumb.
She is believed to be four months pregnant.
If you have any information regarding Brown’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333- 9111.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thank you for your coverage of this obscure jewel. Soon we will be a thriving, k... Read More
Thank you Mal. I appreciate and value a lot for this information,... Read More
You guys did a great job and I sure appreciate it very very much! Thank you for... Read More
It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More