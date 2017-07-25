Bemidji Police Searching For Missing Pregnant Woman

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating a pregnant Bemidji woman, who hasn’t had any contact with her family since mid-June.

The family of Chelise Desiree Brown, 21, believed that she was in Minneapolis at the time, according to a press release from the Bemidji Police Department.

Brown is described as 5’1, 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos including initials on her chest and left forearm, along with a butterfly tattoo on her left hand by her thumb.

She is believed to be four months pregnant.

If you have any information regarding Brown’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333- 9111.