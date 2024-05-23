Bemidji Police Searching for Missing 61-Year-Old Man

The Bemidji Police Department asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person from the city of Bemidji.

According to a press release, 61-year-old Michael Dave Stuart is a vulnerable adult and is diagnosed with several significant mental health disabilities. He was last seen wearing jeans, a green/camouflage jacket, and a ball cap. Stuart also has an inch-long beard and longer hair around the ears.

Stuart was last seen on May 8 at approximately 4 a.m. in the 900 block of 6th Street SE. He left his area on foot without providing a destination.

Family hasn’t been in contact with Stuart and are concerned for his welfare. He has lived in Nebraska, Wisconsin, and California in the past and may be trying to return to those areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.