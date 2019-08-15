Bemidji Police Search For Assault Suspect

According to the Bemidji Police Department, in the early morning hours of Sunday August 11, Bemidji Police Officers investigated an assault in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Rd SE.

Officers spoke with a female victim, who said she was pulled to the ground by an unknown male. As a struggle ensued, the victim was able to free herself and ran from the area.

Officers immediately searched the area and were unable to locate anyone fitting the description provided by the victim.

The victim described the suspect as a male with dark hair, approximately 5’9” and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Bemidji Police have received no similar incidents in the recent past and continue to investigate.

Bemidji Police Detectives continue to work with the victim to identify the suspect, anyone with additional information should contact Detective Michelle Leffelman at (218)333-9111.