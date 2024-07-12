Jul 12, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Police Safely Take Man Suffering Mental Health Episode into Custody

Bemidji police officers were able to use non-lethal means to subdue a man suffering a mental health episode who was wielding a knife and telling officers to shoot him.

The man was outside a home near 21st Street NW yesterday, and according to a press release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, the man presented a heightened risk to public safety.

Officers used verbal de-escalation tactics, asking the man to drop the knife. Eventually, PepperBall munitions were deployed and the man dropped the knife, which allowed law enforcement to safely take him into custody on a medical hold.

The man was transported to the hospital for mental health treatment. There are no charges pending at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

MCT Director Apologizes to Leech Lake Chairman for Falsely Accusing Him of Criminal Record

Community

Missing Endangered Person Alert for Little Falls Teen Thought to Be in St. Cloud

Crime

Essentia Health Warning Public About Recruitment Scam

Education & Government

Sen. Klobuchar Says She’s Cancer-Free But Will Get Radiation as Precaution After a Spot Removal