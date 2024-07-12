Bemidji Police Safely Take Man Suffering Mental Health Episode into Custody

Bemidji police officers were able to use non-lethal means to subdue a man suffering a mental health episode who was wielding a knife and telling officers to shoot him.

The man was outside a home near 21st Street NW yesterday, and according to a press release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, the man presented a heightened risk to public safety.

Officers used verbal de-escalation tactics, asking the man to drop the knife. Eventually, PepperBall munitions were deployed and the man dropped the knife, which allowed law enforcement to safely take him into custody on a medical hold.

The man was transported to the hospital for mental health treatment. There are no charges pending at this time.