Bemidji Police Report Armed Burglary, Still In Search Of Suspect

The Bemidji Police Chief, Mike Mastin, says the department is still in search of a suspect involved in a armed burglary yesterday afternoon.

The Police Chief released the following information regarding the incident:

“Bemidji Police Officers responded to the 700 block of 18th Street NW on a report that a neighbor had interrupted a daytime burglary. The caller informed officers that he observed a Native American male exiting the back door of his neighbor’s house carrying multiple firearms. When he asked this male what he was doing, the suspect fired one shot from a 12 gauge shotgun into the ground then pointed the shotgun directly at him. The suspect told him to leave the area. The suspect then left southbound towards 15th street NW.

The suspect is described at a Native American male in his late 20’s to early 30’s with black shaved hair and a mustache. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. He has a thin build and is approximately 150 lbs.”

According to Chief Mastin, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see this individual or know his current location contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS

