Bemidji Police Release Video of Paul Bunyan Arm Damage

Betsy Melin — May. 7 2021

The Bemidji Police Department has released a video of damage to the Paul Bunyan statue in downtown Bemidji. The video shows a group of six individuals climbing and hanging on both of Paul’s arms before the right arm gives way and the group walks away from the scene.

A release from the Parks and Recreation department urges that “If you have information about the damage to Paul Bunyan you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous.”

Maintenance on both Paul and Babe was scheduled for May 17 has been moved up to the beginning of next week. Paul’s arm has been in a sling made out of support straps since Monday of this week.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

