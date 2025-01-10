Bemidji Police Prevent Distraught Man from Jumping Off Overpass Bridge

Bemidji police officers were reportedly able to prevent a distraught man from jumping off an overpass bridge on Thursday.

A press release from the Bemidji Police Department says the incident started around 8 that morning when officers were called to check the welfare of a man who had stated he was considering suicide. Initial reports said the man was in a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 71 and had left by foot, walking on Highway 2 towards Menards and L&M Fleet Supply.

The man was located on the Highway 2 overpass bridge just west of L&M Fleet with his legs hanging over the bridge edge. After talking with the man officers were successful helping him to safety without further incident and transported him to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

If you or a loved one are struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.