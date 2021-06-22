Bemidji Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Bemidji.

On June 22 at about 1:00 AM, Bemidji Police officers arrived at 2800 Ridgeway Avenue on a report of a gunshot where callers mentioned seeing a silver SUV leaving the scene.

An officer who was already in the area spotted a vehicle matching the description and initiated a stop. The driver stated that he was on the second-floor hallway of the apartment complex when a Native American man approached him and demanded money. According to the release, the driver told the man “No” and the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim.

The victim told officers that the suspect then ran into one of the second-floor apartments and fled the apartment building down the hall. Officers were able to determine which apartment the suspect entered and they utilized the Headwaters SWAT team to execute a high-risk search warrant. Officers were able to talk with a female who stated that the suspect, Robert Needham, Jr., 24, of Bemidji, jumped out the second-story apartment window and fled the scene.

Needham is described as a Native American male with short black hair, 170lbs, and about 5’10”. He was last seen wearing a white Adidas t-shirt with black lettering and black sweatpants.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says that Needham is believed to still be in possession of the handgun and should be considered dangerous. If you see this individual, do not attempt to approach him and call 911 immediately.

