Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 22 2021

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Bemidji.

On June 22 at about 1:00 AM, Bemidji Police officers arrived at 2800 Ridgeway Avenue on a report of a gunshot where callers mentioned seeing a silver SUV leaving the scene.

An officer who was already in the area spotted a vehicle matching the description and initiated a stop. The driver stated that he was on the second-floor hallway of the apartment complex when a Native American man approached him and demanded money. According to the release, the driver told the man “No” and the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim.

The victim told officers that the suspect then ran into one of the second-floor apartments and fled the apartment building down the hall. Officers were able to determine which apartment the suspect entered and they utilized the Headwaters SWAT team to execute a high-risk search warrant. Officers were able to talk with a female who stated that the suspect, Robert Needham, Jr., 24, of Bemidji, jumped out the second-story apartment window and fled the scene.

Courtesy of Bemidji Police Department Facebook Page

Needham is described as a Native American male with short black hair, 170lbs, and about 5’10”. He was last seen wearing a white Adidas t-shirt with black lettering and black sweatpants.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says that Needham is believed to still be in possession of the handgun and should be considered dangerous. If you see this individual, do not attempt to approach him and call 911 immediately.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Minnesota DNR Seeing More Fish Die-Offs

Bemidji Sings! Vocal Competition Announced for 2021

Cyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run in Bemidji

100-Year-Old Schoolhouse in Bemidji Undergoing Restoration

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.