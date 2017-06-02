Bemidji Police Looking For Stolen Vehicle
Bemidji law enforcement officials are asking for help finding a recently stolen vehicle taken within city limits.
The vehicle was taken from the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE and was reported to Bemidji police on Tuesday afternoon.
The car is described as a 1999 white Buick Regal with Minnesota license plate 099TRE.
If you’ve seen this vehicle or know where it is located now, please contact law enforcement at 218-333-9111.
