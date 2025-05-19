Bemidji Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Man at Apartment Complex

Bemidji police officials say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man at an apartment complex in Bemidji.

According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, the man was found dead Monday at the Courtyard Apartments on America Avenue.

There had also been a report of a gas leak in the same area, and when officers arrived on the scene, they smelled a strong odor near the apartment complex and worked to evacuate other residents. A woman and a young child were taken from the scene to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for treatment.

Minnesota Energy responded to the scene and determined there was no gas leak. Residents were allowed back into their apartments.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway. Mastin says there does not appear to be a threat to the public from the case.