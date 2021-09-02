Bemidji Police Investigating Report of Single Gunshot Fired

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji police are investigating a report of a single gunshot fired in the city of Bemidji. It happened on the 900 block of 26th Street NW on Wednesday.

The shot reportedly came from between separate complexes in northwest Bemidji. One eyewitness said he heard a single shot and saw three males run away from the area.

The road is currently under heavy construction, which led to many residents having no ability to hear such a shot, although Bemidji police say they have detained three persons in connection to the incident.

No injuries have been reported, and at last report officers have yet to be able to confirm the shot. The search from the shell casing from the alleged shooting and investigation continues.

Bemidji police are asking that anyone with information about this case contact Bemidji police detectives at 218-333-9111.

