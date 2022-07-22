Bemidji Police Hit a Home Run with Newest Neighborhood Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Local law enforcement is looking to not only protect neighborhoods, but also connect with local children through America’s pastime: playing baseball. Throughout the summer, Bemidji police have held evening gatherings where they focused on teaching kids not only the fundamentals of the sport, but also the teamwork that goes with it.

Earlier this summer, the Bemidji Police Department and the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area pitched an idea to encourage neighborhood youth to play baseball with local law enforcement. On Monday and Wednesday nights, kids would come to North Country Park and practice their throwing, batting, and home runs.

Although participation was not as high as anticipated, Bemidji police are still pleased with the turnout. With groups ranging between four and seven players, local kids garnered important skills both on and off the field.

“[Sports teach] you teamwork and being patient and learning…taking turns,” said Bemidji Police Department Detective Sergeant Dan Seaberg. “It teaches you the basic fundamentals of life.”

The program is free for kids ages 6 to 12 from the North Country Park area. And regardless of whether they hit a home run or strike out, police encouraged participation every step of the way.

The last two days of this program are next week on Monday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 28. Both events start at 4:30 PM. Bemidji police hope that more kids will participate next year so they can start a league with friendly competition.

