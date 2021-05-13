Bemidji Police Give Update on Wednesday Shooting

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Bemidji police officials now say approximately 21 shots were fired at a man in a vehicle in Bemidji yesterday.

The incident happened just after six last night in the area of the 600 block of 23rd Street NW. Detectives believe it started with a verbal exchange between the man in the vehicle and two males who were walking on the street.

The driver told investigators that during this verbal exchange the two individuals began to fire shots at his vehicle, and he attempted to escape the area and eventually struck a utility pole. The victim described the two suspects as Native American males, short in stature, with one wearing a red sweatshirt with red sweatpants and the other wearing all block clothing. The suspects ran southbound towards Irvine Avenue.

Officers, deputies, and detectives working the scene spoke with numerous witnesses and learned approximately 21 shots were fired at the vehicle, striking numerous areas of the car and a nearby business. Detectives are continuing to work this case and canvass the neighborhood looking for any video of the incident.

If you have any information about these crimes, you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website or by calling their toll-free number at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. The Bemidji Police Department encourages the public to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while “doing the right thing.”

