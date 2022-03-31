Bemidji Police Getting Trained in on New Restraint Device

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An arrest does not always mean the end to a struggle. Officers at the Bemidji Police Department know this firsthand and are working to implement a new non-lethal device in case fights escalate after the handcuffs go on.

Technology and equipment in public safety has changed over the years. From body cameras to GPS tagging systems and even double-locking handcuffs, the safety of both the perpetrator and the enforcer is a main priority for many. Now, the Bemidji Police Department hopes that the newest addition to their patrol will enhance non-lethal restraining methods with the WRAP.

The WRAP device is typically used by two to three officers. If utilized correctly, it can take under a minute to fully apply.

With a breathable mesh and various locking and restraining mechanisms, the WRAP can be employed in different situations and ways.

The Bemidji Police Department purchased four WRAPs and will employ one in each supervisor vehicle. Each officer will also have their own ankle strap, providing the department with more options toward protecting the community and themselves.

The WRAP will be deployed once officers are trained in how to use it. After a recent demonstration, officers took a class on the appropriate use of the restraining device.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today