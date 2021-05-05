Bemidji Police Department to Investigate Cause of Paul Bunyan’s Broken Arm

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In a press release today the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department confirmed they are working with Bemidji Police officers to investigate the cause of Paul Bunyan’s arm being broken earlier this week.

Per the release “Security cameras were installed in the plaza area several years ago by the Park and Recreation Department to ensure the safety and

security of that area. The footage of the activity has been shared with the Bemidji Police Department to conduct an investigation into the damage of Paul Bunyan.”

On Monday, Paul’s arm was found to have sustained major damage as the concrete in his right arm had given way so that the rebar that runs throughout Paul is the only thing holding it in place. Since that discovery, the Parks and Recreation Department secured Paul and the surrounding area.

According to the release ” Paul, throughout his history in Paul Bunyan Park has been interactive with many visitors standing close,

holding his leg, and hand. Paul has withstood the years in the park. Unfortunately, in this case, the cause of the failure/breakage appears to have been caused by several people climbing and hanging off Paul’s arm and the adjacent sign. Paul has been in the park since 1937.”

It is discouraged to hang from or climb on both Paul and Babe to reduce the chance of damage for the statues.

This spring the City of Bemidji hired Jensen Conservation to complete conservation work on Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. Jensen Conservation has adjusted its schedule and plans to be onsite by next week to assess and fix the damage to Paul and conduct the additional conservation work planned for Paul and Babe.

Any information regarding the damage to Paul Bunyan can be reported anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you

are free of retribution and remain safe while ‘doing the right thing’.

