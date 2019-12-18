Bemidji Police Department Seeks Public’s Help In Identifying Woman
The Bemidji Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in regard to an ongoing investigation.
If you know this person, please private message us or call Bemidji Police Office Tabitha Carrigan at 218-333-8309. When contacting law enforcement please reference Photo 423 when speaking with the officer or leaving a message.
