Bemidji Police Department Searching For Missing Woman

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Tangela Aragon, 20, was last seen at 727 26th Street NW on Sunday at exactly 11:20 p.m. Aragon told others she was going out to smoke and never came back inside the residence.

Aragon may have been seen at PetroServ Gas Station shortly thereafter and possibly got into a blue or gray minivan.

Aragon is 5 ft. 4 in. tall and 140 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts. Her hair was up in a bun. No photos of Aragon are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Aragon’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111