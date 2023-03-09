Bemidji Police Department Reports Uptick in Mail Theft

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji law enforcement has noticed an uptick in mail theft in the last few months.

After investigating a burglary, officers recently found months worth of mail from the general northwest area of 15th Street to Irvine Avenue to Norton Avenue.

Officials say anybody is susceptible to mail theft as burglars are mainly looking for financial information. In order to combat this problem, police officers recommend buying a lock or surveillance system to monitor their mailboxes.

Bemidji police also say the best way for people to know what could be missing from their mail is to sign up for the free Informed Delivery service through the United States Postal Service.

