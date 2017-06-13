Bemidji Police Department Releases Photos From Ongoing Investigation
Do you recognize either of these two people? The Bemidji Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying people of interest in regards to an ongoing investigation.
The two people can be seen inside the vehicle in the photos. They were driving a light colored minivan as seen below.
If you know these people or have any information on the case, please private message the police department on its Facebook Page. You may also call Detective Solheim at 218-333-8373.
When contacting law enforcement please reference PHOTO 206 when speaking with the officer or leaving a message.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More
Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More
That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More