Bemidji Police Department Officially Re-Establishes K-9 Program with Addition of ‘Doc’

Due to a lack of funding, the Bemidji Police department has not had an active K-9 program since the early 1990s, and has had to rely on surrounding agencies to assist in their K-9 needs. That has all changed with the addition of ‘Doc’, the newest member of the Bemidji Police Department.

For over 2 years now, the Bemidji Police Department has been working towards re-establishing their K-9 program. Ever since their last K-9 ‘Justus’ retired in the early 90s, their just hasn’t been enough funding to support a K-9 Program. With the help of donations from the community however, the Bemidji Police Department is excited to officially welcome ‘Doc’, a one-year-old yellow lab from Southern Minnesota, to the team.

“I met with Chief Marston about two years ago, with this goal in mind of a single purpose dog for narcotics and then tracking people and evidence collection through our generous community businesses, community members, they have donated.” says the K-9 Handler, Officer Rachel Kniss, “That’s where we’ve gotten today. It’s been two years coming now, and finally we’re here and Doc is working.”

With the hope of raising $130,000, the Bemidji Police Department so far has raised around $50,000, with all of those funds going towards the K-9 Program.

“There’s a ton of different needs from him, from toys, making sure that he’s got a crate in the back, food and the training ongoing training, there’s always needs for him.”, adds Officer Kniss.

Some of funding was used to outfit a squad car with everything needed so Doc can easily ride along with Officer Kniss.

“We have a heat alarm in the car that is set to go off at 85 degrees, and what will happen is if the car gets that hot, that his back window will drop.” says Officer Kniss, “There’s a fan that will turn on, lights will go off and the horn will start honking to alert me that it’s getting too hot back there.”

Doc is being trained for a variety of different operations, and the Police Department could not be more excited that he is officially on the team.

“He’s trained in seven different illegal controlled substances, which he is certified to detect, and then he’s also trained in human odor for tracking and evidence collection.” says Officer Kniss, “So, for example, if you were to throw your keys in high grass or the wooded area, he is trained to alert on that. It’s so fun. It’s been so rewarding that I can look at my back seat and he’s finally here and our goal is just to use him as much as possible. We’re excited about the difference he’s going to make in our community.”

The Bemidji Police Department is still accepting donations for the K-9 Program. If you are interested in making a contribution, you can do so by stopping by the Law Enforcement Center.