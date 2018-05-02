Lakeland PBS
BemidjI Police Department: Level 3 Offender Notification

May. 2 2018
Tadashi David Andersen

The Bemidji Police Department has released information regarding the relocation of a level three sexual offender.

Tadashi David Andersen, 29, is scheduled to be released June 13 and will reside at Harrison Court Southwest in Bemidji.

According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, Andersen has a history of engaging in sexual contact with a minor female victim (age 14) on numerous occasions. Contact included penetration. Andersen gained access to the victim by “meeting her” on-line and then meeting in person. He also has prior juvenile history of viewing child pornography and sexual contact with two minor male victims, ages 5 and 8 who were known to him.

Andersen is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.

