Bemidji Police Department investigating Possible Abduction

The Bemidji Police Department is investigating a possible abduction in town. It happened last night near the area of 26th Street NW and Calihan Avenue.

Upon arrival officers spoke with the juvenile witness who stated that he had been outside at 7:30 at night and saw a black 4 door jeep approach a female who was walking on the side of the street. A rear seat passenger motioned for the female to come closer to the vehicle. When the female approached the Jeep the rear seat passenger grabbed this female and pulled her inside the Jeep. The Jeep then left the area northbound on Calihan Avenue. The license plate of the car is unknown.

The female is described as approximately 20 years old with shoulder length brown hair. She is described as a slender build wearing black leggings and a blue / green sweater.

The Jeep is further described as having a 2013 BSU Fishing Sticker with some type of slotted covers over the rear taillights.

Bemidji Police Department Officers and Detectives are actively investigating this case. There have been no missing persons reports at this time. The Bemidji Police Department urges everyone to check on friends or family that may have been in the area on 26th Street NW and Calihan Avenue on Tuesday the 26th at 7:30 at night.

If you have information regarding this case you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111