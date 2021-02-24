Bemidji Police Department Investigates Reports of Suspicious Behavior

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department has investigated reports of individuals being followed or watched at businesses or in parking lots in the area. The department has been made aware of numerous posts circulating on social media and have been investigating the incidents that were reported. Officers watched numerous surveillance videos of the area, both inside and outside businesses, and also spoke with victims and witnesses.

In a release, the police department states that, “We recognize the concerns and fear of the individual who reported the incident to our department. The circumstances as they observed them would lead anyone to be suspicious of others and what was happening at that time. We are thankful that this individual asked for an escort and reported the incident to our police department.”

With a completed investigation, officers concluded that this incident was not as it appeared to the victim at the time. This does not diminish the fear or concern the victim felt at the time. However, there does not appear to be a group of individuals following others in the Bemidji community with malicious intent.

The department is reminding everyone to be aware of their surroundings and if something seems unsafe to ask for help.

