Bemidji Police Department Asking For Help in Locating Missing Person

Justin OthoudtSep. 27 2022

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 18-year-old woman.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, Tahlia Poitra was last seen on approximately September 21st. Poritra is described as being 5’6″, weighing 125lbs, having brown eyes, brown hair, and has a butterfly tattoo on her wrist. No known description of her clothing is available.

Poitra could possibly be located around the Brainerd area.

If any information is known about the whereabouts of Poitra, it should be reported to the Bemidji Police Department, which can be reached at: 218-333-9111

