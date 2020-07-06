Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Department Ask For The Communities Help To Locate Missing Teenager

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 6 2020
The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year old who was last seen on Saturday.
Mariah Hanse was last seen at the South Beach access on July 4th at approximately 10:30 p.m. and according to the Bemidji Police Departments Facebook post, it appears that Hanse left the area voluntarily.
Mariah is 5’5” tall 130 lbs, blue eyes and long reddish brown hair, possibly in pigtails. Hanse was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white and blue jacket, and jean shorts and may be looking for a ride to the Twin Cities.
Anyone with information regarding Hanse whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

