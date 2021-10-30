Bemidji Police Department Announce DWI Statistics & Recognize Officers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department announced statistics today for DWI arrests made in 2020. During 2020, they arrested 312 persons for impaired driving.

Of those 312 arrests, 198 drivers were under the influence of controlled substances. Officials say controlled substance driving offenses are difficult to detect and are a time-consuming process which involves drafting search warrants for each case.

Three officers in particular were recognized for their valued efforts to keep our roadways safe.

Officer Tim Korinta with 29 DWI Arrests

Officer Josh Wicker with 77 DWI Arrests

Officer Jeff Amey with 130 DWI Arrests*

Amey’s DWI arrest total ranks third in the state for any officer, deputy, or trooper.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today