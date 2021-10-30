Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Department Announce DWI Statistics & Recognize Officers

Lakeland NewsOct. 29 2021

The Bemidji Police Department announced statistics today for DWI arrests made in 2020. During 2020, they arrested 312 persons for impaired driving.

Of those 312 arrests, 198 drivers were under the influence of controlled substances. Officials say controlled substance driving offenses are difficult to detect and are a time-consuming process which involves drafting search warrants for each case.

Three officers in particular were recognized for their valued efforts to keep our roadways safe.

Officer Tim Korinta with 29 DWI Arrests
Officer Josh Wicker with 77 DWI Arrests
Officer Jeff Amey with 130 DWI Arrests*

Amey’s DWI arrest total ranks third in the state for any officer, deputy, or trooper.

