Bemidji Police Currently searching for Missing 15 year-old girl

According to a recent release, The Bemidji Police Department is currently investigating a missing girl from the City of Bemidji by the name of Nevaeh Leigh Kingbird, age 15. Kingbird was reported as a runaway by her family on October 22nd, 2021. Police officers have been working closely with her family, and have continued to investigate.

Kingbird has not been in contact with either her family or friends since the date she was reported missing. She is described as a Native American female with a light complexion, approximately 5’4″ tall, and weighs 120 pounds. Kingbird was last seen wearing jeans, athletic ‘slide type’ shoes and outerwear that is unknown. She has long dark hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow.

Bemidji Police Detectives were told that she was seen leaving a party in the area of Carter Circle, located at the southern end of the city on October 22nd, 2021 around 1:00 AM. She was seen later leaving a second residence, alone, located in the South View Terrace Park around 2:00AM.

The Search of the immediate area around these locations have not provided any information on her location.

The Bemidji Police Department is actively working on finding Kingbird, with the assistance of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI.

This case is currently under active investigation, and there are no further details to release at this time. If anyone should have any information about this case, they can contact Bemidji Police Detectives at (218)333-9111.

If any information is given anonymously, that can be done by visiting the Crime Stoppers of Minnesota website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, or by calling their toll free phone number at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

