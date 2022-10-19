Bemidji Police Continue Search for Nevaeh Kingbird Almost a Year After Teen’s Disappearance

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department released an update stating they are continuing to search for the missing Bemidji teenage girl Nevaeh Kingbird.

According to the press release from Captain David LaZella, law enforcement is continually following up on leads related to the disappearance of Kingbird. These leads include any relevant information police receive from the pubic in relation to the case. Along with the Bemidji police, Kingbird’s family and friends are also assisting in the search.

The Bemidji Police Department ask people to remain vigilant and watchful outdoors with Minnesota’s Deer Hunting opener approaching. They also request for people to report any suspicious activity or property immediately if spotted.

Kingbird was last seen and reported as a runaway on October 22, 2021. According to the Bemidji Police, Kingbird is believed to either be wearing a black zip-up hoodie or a red sweatshirt with a bull logo. Authorities also state that the missing teen is also believed to be wearing blue skinny jeans, a white undershirt, and black and red Nike sandals. Kingbird is 5’4″ and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, long, dark brown hair with highlights, and a scar near her left eyebrow. Law enforcement ask the public if anyone has seen any articles of clothing mentioned to report it immediately.

The statement posted to the Bemidji Police Department’s Facebook page reads, “The Bemidji Police Department, along with our partner agencies, continue to work diligently to find [Nevaeh] Kingbird.”

Any information pertaining to Kingbird can be reported by calling (218) 333-9111. If someone wishes to remain anonymous, they can also report any information to www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or by calling the toll free number 1-800-222-TIPS. The Bemidji Police Department encourage people to provide information to Crime Stoppers to be free of retribution and remain safe while ‘doing the right thing.’

