Bemidji Police, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Partnering For LIGHTS ON!

The Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office are partnering together for LIGHTS ON!, a MicroGrant-sponsored program to help motorists get necessary repairs to their cars. This is the first year both departments are participating.

The program started earlier this week as a two-part program, with deputies and police officers inviting motorists that are stopped for an equipment violation to participate in a survey conducted through Wilder Research. The survey is intended to take feedback from the public and drivers’ experiences with law enforcement, which will last until the end of the month.

Following that, drivers stopped by police for an equipment violation like a burned-out headlight may get a voucher to get a free repair at a participating repair shop. Tires Plus, Southside Towing and Recovery, and Stu’s Auto Electric are the participating shops in the Bemidji area.

