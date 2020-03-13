Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Partnering For LIGHTS ON!

Malaak KhattabMar. 13 2020

The Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office are partnering together for LIGHTS ON!, a MicroGrant-sponsored program to help motorists get necessary repairs to their cars. This is the first year both departments are participating.

The program started earlier this week as a two-part program, with deputies and police officers inviting motorists that are stopped for an equipment violation to participate in a survey conducted through Wilder Research. The survey is intended to take feedback from the public and drivers’ experiences with law enforcement, which will last until the end of the month.

Following that, drivers stopped by police for an equipment violation like a burned-out headlight may get a voucher to get a free repair at a participating repair shop. Tires Plus, Southside Towing and Recovery, and Stu’s Auto Electric are the participating shops in the Bemidji area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Moose Population Remains Stable For The Ninth Year In A Row

Concordia Language Villages Taking Precautions Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Annual Shamrock Shuffle in Bemidji Postponed

Sanford Senior Living Campuses Expand Visitor Restrictions Due to COVID-19 Cases

Latest Stories

Minnesota State Schools Extend Spring Break as COVID-19 Cases Jump to 9

Posted on Mar. 13 2020

Moose Population Remains Stable For The Ninth Year In A Row

Posted on Mar. 13 2020

Park Rapids High School to Add "Panther Track" Career Program

Posted on Mar. 13 2020

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Dominates the State

Posted on Mar. 13 2020

Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Starts “Read To Me” Book Program

Posted on Mar. 13 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.