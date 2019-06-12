Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Police Asking Public To Help Locate Missing 15-Year-Old Boy

Jun. 12 2019

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on Friday, June 7.

Ezryel Iceman, 15, was last seen at 908 26th St NW during the morning hours. According to a press release from the Bemidji Police Department, it appears that Iceman left the area voluntarily with a friend.

Iceman is 5’4” tall, weighting approximately 140lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt with black pants and blue Nike tennis shoes.
Bemidji Police Department say Iceman may be in the Redby area.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, the disappearance doesn’t seem to be suspicious at this time.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding Iceman’s whereabouts to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

