Oct 22, 2025

Bemidji Police Asking for Info on Vandalism Between 3rd & 15th St. NW

bemidji vandalism suspect thumbnail

Credit: Brad Whelan

Authorities say numerous vehicles and buildings were vandalized in the west central portion of Bemidji late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the case.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, many vehicles sustained broken windows, slashed tires, scratched paint and graffiti, and/or had an oily fluid poured over them. The suspected vandal, as shown in images supplied by the department, is described as wearing black pants and a black hooded jacket.

Residents in or around the area between 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW and Minnesota Avenue to Mississippi Avenue are asked to check their security cameras for images or videos of the suspect. The property damage is believed to have happened between the hours of 11 p.m. on October 21 and 4 a.m. on October 22.

Any information regarding the suspect, or footage or images of the acts, can be submitted to the Bemidji Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Bemidji police would also like to remind the public of the city’s Security Camera Registration and Mapping (SCRAM) program, which allows residents to register the locations of their cameras so that authorities can request footage if a crime has happened in that area.

bemidji vandalism map

A map with locations of reported vandalism during the night of October 21 and early morning of October 22. (Credit: Bemidji Police Department)

