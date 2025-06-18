Jun 19, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Police Asking for Helping Identifying Person of Interest

Courtesy: Bemidji Police Department (Click or tap to enlarge)

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in regards to an ongoing investigation.

The department posted the photos shown above on their Facebook page. If you know this person, private message or call Officer Schneck at 218-766-1456. You are asked to reference photo 506 when speaking with the officer or leaving a message.

